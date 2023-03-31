I Was In Pain For 3 Days After France Lost The World Cup To Argentina – Evra

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has come out to say that he cried in his car following France’s loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he watched the game live in Qatar, and he really did not expect France to lose out on penalties after coming back spectacularly.

Evra added that he was in pain for 3 days after the loss to Argentina, and it was all because of his love for his country.

His words, “I watched the match live, and I cried. I did not expect it. I tell you the truth, I went to my car and I cried.”

“For three days, I was in pain. And I said to myself, “Patrice, I know you love the France team”… but it hurt me so much.”

“And then, frankly, hats off to the France team.”

On Mbappe, “You score a hat-trick, three goals in the final, and you don’t win the final. You see, it was incredible!”