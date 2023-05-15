I Was Never Interested In Learning English While Playing In The EPL – Tevez

Ex-Manchester United forward, Carlos Tevez has come out to open up on the reason why he never learned English while playing in the Premier League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he intentionally failed to learn English because of his uncle who played at River Plate but ended up becoming an alcoholic after he was called up to fight in the Falklands War just before making his debut with the first team.

Tevez added that the reality marked him a lot at the time because he was very close to his uncle.

His words, “I had a cultural problem with the English. I didn’t want to learn English, I wanted them to learn Spanish. I have an uncle who played in River Plate. He played in the reserve team and when he was going to make his debut with the first team, he got called up to fight in the Falklands War. He suffered after that and became an alcoholic. That marked me a lot because he was very close to me.”