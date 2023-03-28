    Login
    I Was Served A Brutal Breakfast Despite Being A Good Girl – Niniola

    Celebrity News

    Popular singer, Niniola has come out to announce that she was recently served a breakfast. She recently suffered a brutal breakup and has taken to Instagram to write about it, and fans have been reacting.

    Niniola
    Niniola

    According to her, despite being a very good girl, she was just served a serious breakfast that will make her turn away from her good girl ways.

    Her words, “Good girl no dey pay sha… I swear… Them just serve me better breakfast… E pain me sha… No more good girl.”

    WOW.

