I Will Never Be Forced Out Of Arsenal – Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka has come out to vow never to be forced out of the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is currently learning to ignore online trolls when it comes to transfer matters and debates regarding his future, and it has helped him a lot.

Xhaka added that he would remain in North London for as long as he believes that his positive contribution can be made to a collective cause.

His words, “I say always [to] myself, ‘The only one who can stop me is myself’.”

“Of course, injuries and things like that stop you as well, but nobody can stop me, not the people outside.”

“This is why in my head I am so strong. I say that always [to] myself as well, ‘I decide when I leave, nobody else, not the fans, not the people’.”

“When I am not ready, I will leave. As long as I am ready and I feel good, and I feel I can help the team, I will be here. But because of the people? Because of a bad message? Because of the bad stuff they are doing, speaking and writing? No chance.”

“The one thing is if you see the people face to face, they will never tell you something bad. This is what makes me upset.”

“I have been in this ‘business’ since I was 17, nearly 13 years, but I have a feeling that the abuse at the moment looks like it’s normal.”

“People forget sometimes that the fans are so important for us.”

“For me, it doesn’t help anybody and I think this is something we can improve on, a lot.”