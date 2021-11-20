I Will Not Create Problems For My Successor, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he would not create problems for his successor by abandoning projects started by his administration.

The governor stated this when the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communication Plc (AIT), Mr. Tony Akiotu led a delegation to present a letter of nomination to him as the DAAR Man of the Year 2021 Award at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Wike said, though he is in his second tenure, he will not relent in delivering quality projects to the people.

He disclosed that beginning from the first week of December, his administration would commence another round of commissioning and flagging off of projects across the entire state.

“We believe from the first week of December, we will start another round of commissioning and flagging off of projects. You can be assured that no project will be left abandoned. We are not here to create problems for our successor.

“We are here to make things easier, even though we didn’t find it easy when we came. But that does not mean that we will do the same thing. Thank you for honouring us and remembering the little quota we have contributed towards the development of the state and Nigeria in general,” he said.

Governor Wike urged the media not to politicise award conferment on political officeholders. He observed that sometimes when awards are conferred on people, even the givers of such awards find it difficult to justify.

“We can challenge anybody with what we have done to the glory of God. It is there for the eyes to see. It is not for us to tell you. We want to thank and continue to advise that when you give awards to people, try to encourage them to work more,” he appealed.

Governor Wike said the award is for the people of the state and dedicated it to God.

The Group Managing Director of DAAR Communication Plc (AIT), Mr. Akiotu said the editorial board and DAAR Communication panel of assessors for the 4th DAAR award unanimously voted to confer the award on Governor Wike for his giant strides in infrastructural development of Rivers state and deepening of Nigeria’s democracy.

“It is on record that Your Excellency has initiated, concluded and commissioned as many, if not more projects in your second tenure as if it is the first. Furthermore, Your Excellency has demonstrated enough faith in the Nigerian federation by putting our constitutional democracy to test,” he said.

According to Akiotu, it takes courage to lead and Wike has demonstrated tons of courage in striving to build a Nigeria where there is justice and equity for everyone.