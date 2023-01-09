    Login
    I will retire you, pay compensation if elected president – Peter Obi tells Tinubu, Atiku

    Politics

    The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has vowed to retire his counterparts from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, if elected president.

    Nigeria’s Top Presidential Flag-Bearers for 2023 Election – Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar

    Speaking in Asaba, Delta State, on Monday, Obi said he would retire Tinubu and Atiku and pay them compensation if elected president.

    He stressed that the age differences of his counterparts would lead to their retirement if elected president.

    Obi said it is the turn of the youths to rule Nigeria and retire old politicians who have been at the helm of the country’s affairs.

    According to Obi: “If you put my age and Datti’s age and divide it into two, we are in our fifties.

    “The other people, if you put their own, they are in their seventies. You know that there is a retirement age.

    “The PDP chairman is 70 years, APC chairman is 70 years. The Labour Party chairman is 52 years old. So it is our turn. We will retire them, we will pay them compensation.”

