    I Wonder Why Gloria Okolie Was Arrested While Sheikh Gumi Roams Free – Reno Omokri

    Celebrity News

    Ex Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to react to the Nigerian police re-arresting 21-year-old, Glory Okolie shortly after she got out of the Suleja correctional centre in Niger State. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to him, he doesn’t understand why Gloria has been arrested over allegations that she is an IPOB spy, yet Sheikh Gumi who meets with bandits and negotiates on their behalf has never been arrested.

    His words,

    Bemigho Reno Omokri (born 1974) is an author and lawyer. Omokri was the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri, a Christian teaching TV show broadcast (for one season) on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network. He is the founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, and has produced a series of short films in the U.S.

    He is the pastor of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California and Abuja. He is also known for using social media to project the Gospel. Omokri continues to write articles for major newspapers (mainly political OpEd and Christian material).

    On August 17, 2017, the Department of State Security attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja but failed. Three days after the failed arrest attempt, the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress, named Omokri, along with former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governors Nyesom Wike and Willie Obiano as some of those showing “hatred, narrow-mindedness and meanness” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

    He was one of three spokesmen to the former President, and is credited with pioneering the use of social media for political purposes in Nigeria.

