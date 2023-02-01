I Won’t Be Reading Korra Obidi’s Book – Justin Dean

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean has threatened to sue her over her newly released tell-all book. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not intend to read the book at all, and he actually plans to sue the author for it in the nearest future.

His words, “Am I going to read the book? No. I am going to sue for the book. I wouldn’t be asking people for that much. If you want to support me and my family and my girls, just subscribe…”

WOW.