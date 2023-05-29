I Won’t Be The One To Decide Whether Greenwood Returns Or Not – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that Mason Greenwood has shown his goalscoring ability in the past. This is coming amid an investigation over his future at Old Trafford, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he has seen Greenwood’s ability to score at United, he will not be the one to decide whether the English striker will return or not ahead of next season.

The player remains suspended, with Man United currently conducting an internal review over his future at the club.

