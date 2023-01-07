I won’t fight Shettima in Wuse market like Obasanjo and Atiku – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that he would lead an inclusive government devoid of any fracas between himself and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The former Lagos State Governor vowed that, if elected on February 25, Nigerians would not witness a repeat of the disharmonious relationship involving former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar, between 1999 and 2007.

The APC presidential torchbearer stated these while addressing the crowd at a youth town hall meeting organised by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, with the theme, “Nigeria 2023: Setting the youth agenda.”

The event, held at Chida Hotel in Abuja on Friday, December 6, 2023, had in attendance Governors Bello; Simon Lalong (Plateau); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); ex-governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare and many chieftains of the APC.

During his speech, Tinubu said “I and Shettima won’t abuse each other in Wuse market like Obasanjo and Atiku. I don’t want to say this but I can’t help it.”

He also promised Nigerians a faithful and honest service to the nation, adding that security agencies and personnel would be properly trained, compensated, and managed for effective service delivery.

While assuring that the youths would feature prominently in steering the wheel of his administration, Tinubu vowed to end the incessant shutdown of the nation’s universities because of strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Tinubu’s words: “There will be student loans and when you start working and have the capacity to pay you will pay. We will build additional refineries and the social welfare will continue in a more refined way.”