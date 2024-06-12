I Won’t Manage Barcelona Again, That Door Is Closed – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to rule out a return to Barcelona. He recently insisted that the door is closed on a potential return, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he had a lot of memorable moments with Barcelona many years ago, but he does not intend to manage the club again anytime soon.

His words, “Yes, it is closed.”

WOW.

