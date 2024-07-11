I Won’t Pay £1M For Mudryk Right Now – Frank Leboeuf

Chelsea legend, Frank Leboeuf has come out to issue a brutal assessment of Mykhailo Mudryk. He recently insisted that the winger is not even worth £1m, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mudryk clearly has no value anymore, and Chelsea must realize that he is a lost cause who will not make any money for the club.

Frank added that the youngster has not shown any improvements since he signed, so no one would want to buy him.

His words, “Mudryk has no value anymore – he’s a lost cause and Chelsea won’t make any money on him. Mudryk is so raw and he’s not getting better under many managers – there’s no improvement. Who would want to buy Mudryk? I wouldn’t even buy him for ten million at the moment.

In fact, I wouldn’t even buy him for £1m. Why would you want to spend money on a player who is not in any way productive. He’s been here 18 months and I know it’s been difficult for him given his circumstances at home in Ukraine, but judging from what I’ve seen, I really worry that Chelsea have signed a dud in Mudryk and they must replace him. I was bought for £2m in 1996 and I thought that was a lot! Mudryk was bought for £70m or something – it’s insane!”

WOW.

