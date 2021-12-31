I Would’ve Stayed At Inter Milan Even Without Conte – Lukaku

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku has come out to admit that he wanted to stay at Inter Milan beyond the summer. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Italian club’s fans are actually the best in the world in his books and he intended to stay at Inter Milan even without Antonio Conte as manager.

Lukaku added that the only thing that was difficult to accept was the Inter board refusing to give him a new contract to plan his life in Italy.

His words, “I would have stayed at Inter even without him [Conte], the problem was the new contract I asked for.”

“Last summer I went to talk to the Inter board and I asked for a new contract. I said: I’m 28, I want to plan my life in Italy with a new deal… but Inter said no. Maybe there wasn’t the economic possibility. For me it was difficult to accept.”

“If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted… we would not be doing this interview now here from London, but quietly from Milano!”

“I’m always thinking about Milano, Milano, Milano… Inter fans are the best in the world.”

“I love the city and the best moment of my career was at Inter. I am in love with Italy – I have Inter in my heart.”

“There are 3 teams at the top level: Barcelona, Real, Bayern. All the players dream of them, that’s the truth. I thought I was going to one of those clubs after Inter.”

“This didn’t happen and I said: there is only one club where I can imagine myself, it’s Chelsea.”