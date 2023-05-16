I’d Back Myself In A Race Vs Haaland – Walker

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker has come out to explain why he remains so fast at 32 years of age. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, on whether he could beat Erling Haaland in a race, he believes it is very possible because a sport scientist recently told him that he has hit 37.5mph this season.

Walker added that he doesn’t feel old at 32 because he looks after himself well and works hard in the gym.

His words, “I’m 32 but I’m not old, I still feel great, fit, bar the injury with my groin before the World Cup. I’ve kept myself in good shape, I look after myself off the field. I work in the gym. I have to thank my parents and their genetics, some players start to slow down. One of the sports science lads said I hit 37.5mph, I’m not getting any slower.”

“The manager doesn’t like to do things over long areas, we both need time to get up to speed. Erling’s very quick, some strikers don’t create those chances. Some strikers use their strength. I still have to back myself.”