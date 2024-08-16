I’d Do All I Can To Support MUFC Wingers This Season – Mazraoui

Manchester United defender, Noussair Mazraoui has come out to reveal what he would add to his new club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is already used to playing for big clubs like MUFC, and he considers himself a player that can adapt quickly to whatever a manager wants.

Mazraouri added that he is also very good under pressure, and he’d surely help provide support for MUFC wingers this season.

His words, “I think now during my career I’m used to nothing else. To perform, to have pressure that you always have to become champion, I think I’m really used to that because of the clubs I’ve played for now. If the club demands that, if the fans demand that of the club, they demand it of you, of course. You have to perform, it’s no question.”

I think I’m a player who adapts fast. I’m quite good under pressure. When they press high, I can find a way to come out of the press. Attacking-wise, I like to really support the winger. That’s the guy who has to score and give the assists, so I try to support him the best I can in both ways, in defending ways and also on the ball.”

WOW.

