Ideato Reps Seat: Declare Ikenga winner without further delay – Imo PDP to INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State on Sunday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, winner of yesterday’s election without any further delay.

The opposition party affirmed that Ideato people have spoken and their voices heard loud and clear.

Across the Federal Constituency, the people came out in great numbers and waited patiently and voted for Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as their choice, he said.

PDP said this in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor made available to the media in Owerri, Imo State capital.

The party said the authentic results already collated by agents at the various polling units and wards confirm very eloquently that the race was actually between its candidate and no other person.

The release reads,” What is worrisome is that our Party has now been furnished with credible intelligence about an ongoing plan by some corrupt INEC officials in Ideato to collude with APC leaders and agents of the Hope Uzodinma’s regime to frustrate the electronic upload of results through BVAS and replacement of authentic results with ones written at the residences of certain APC chieftains, with the intention of denying the PDP candidate his well-deserved victory.

“Imo PDP, therefore, warns that any attempt to upturn the verdict of Ideato people will be met with very severe consequences.

“Already, our Party is aware that an in-law to Senator Hope Uzodinma, one Mr. Bede Ikeaka, has been leading thugs to attack and overrun the INEC offices so as to perfect this rigging plot by blood and fire!

“Our Party calls on security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute Mr. Bede Ikeaka, and also task Ideato people to effect citizen’s arrest against Mr. Ikeaka if security agencies refuse to do the needful.”