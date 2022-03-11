If You Can’t Be Faithful, Don’t Marry – Sandra Iheuwa

Popular celebrity, Sandra Iheuwa and her estranged husband, Steve Thompson have both come out to share conflicting posts about marriage. They both had her say via their social media pages, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to Steve, he will leave marriage for now to focus on his business after two failed marriages, but he still believes in marriage 100%.

Sandra, on the other hand, warned people who can’t be faithful to stay away from marriage.

WOW.