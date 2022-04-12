I’ll Avoid Media Attention Now That I’m Pregnant With My 3rd Child – Britney Spears

Popular celebrity, Britney Spears has come out to announce that she is pregnant with her third child. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it was her husband who hinted it could be another pregnancy because she had no idea she had conceived again.

Britney added that she won’t be going out much following her announcement, in order to avoid media attention.

Her words, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!”

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing.”

WOW.