I’ll Be Happy For Arsenal To Win The EPL Title – RVP

MUFC legend, Robin van Persie has come out to back his former club, Arsenal to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season. He recently revealed that the midfielder is a perfect fit for the Gunners, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, this is the period when every point will count till the end of the season, so he expects Arsenal to prove champion mentality after their recent run of victories.

RVP added that the last stretch is always the most difficult, but he will be happy for Arsenal to win the title.

His words, “If you look at this period of time, it is when every single point really counts. They have had a couple of difficult games and got three points so that is what a champion team is made of and they have been proving that.”

“The last stretch is always difficult and it will be interesting to see. My personal feeling is they will go for it and will win the league. It has been a while so I am happy for them to win it.”