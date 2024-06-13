I’ll Be Ready If A Big Club Wants My Services – Toney

Brentford striker, Ivan Toney has come out to say that he is ready for a big move if it comes his way. He, however, revealed that he is now focused on playing for England and then Brentford again.

According to him, he still has a year left on his contract going into a major tournament, so even if it is nice to be linked to other clubs, he cannot lose his focus now.

Toney added that he would definitely be prepared for a big club if the opportunity presents itself.

His words, “I’m a Brentford player. I have a year left. Going into a major tournament, that is my main focus now. But after this, I’ll be going back to Brentford and I will be a Brentford player still. It’s nice to be linked with other clubs. But I’ve had this in the past. Nothing is done until it’s done. Like I said, I’m a Brentford player and I’m focused on doing well for Brentford for the upcoming season. That’s the main thing.

Obviously, if it was to come, I would be ready. But I’ve got to remain focused and not let other things and other noise get the best of me and just focus on what I need to do for my club.”

