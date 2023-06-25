I’ll Be Worth £170m Now If I Played Football Now – Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has come out to claim that he would be worth £170m ($216m) in today’s transfer market. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, with the inflation that is currently going on in the current transfer market, he sees himself worthing more than £100m at least.

Rio added that while he was worth £30m back in the day, and £100m is as cheap nowadays.

His words, “£100m plus now with inflation.”

“I was £30m back in the day.”

“£100m will be cheap mate. Serious, in today’s market… £170m… 400k-a-week. That’s what I’ll be now. I would be that now.”