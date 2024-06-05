Close Menu
    I’ll Do My Best For Napoli Next Season – Conte

    Italian manager, Antonio Conte has been appointed as Napoli’s head coach on a three-year deal. The club recently made the announcement on its social media pages, and fans have been reacting.

    According to Conte, Napoli is a very important club, and he is excited at the idea of sitting on the blue bench from next season.

    Antonio added that he vows to do his utmost for the growth of the team and the club.

    His words, “Napoli is a place of global importance. I am happy and excited at the idea of sitting on the blue bench. I can certainly promise one thing: I will do my utmost for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, together with that of my staff, it will be total.”

