I’ll Keep Challenging Zaha To Improve – Vieira

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has come out to explain the only way his forward, Wilfried Zaha can be motivated. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Zaha can only be motivated when he is challenged, and only a challenge can make him work hard, create chances and score goals during games.

Vieira added that he is really happy with the forward’s performance at the moment and he expects him to improve.

His words, “[The way to motivate him] is to challenge him,”

“There is a lot more he can do for the team. He’s working hard, creating chances, scoring goals, and I’m really happy with his performances at the moment.”

“The challenge is the same for him as the rest of the players: to maintain those performances.”

“This is the strength of the squad. To count on the ability of the squad to get results. Wilfried is a massively important player for us and we are strong with Wilfried on the team,”

“In every team in the league difference, you have a player who can make a difference, and Wilfried is one of those.”

“I’m glad he’s playing well, creating chances and scoring goals, and in a really good period at the moment.”