I’ll Keep Talking When I Feel Like It – Ronaldo

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to say that he talks when he wants to. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is easy for people to talk about timings when it comes to granting interviews, but he is not one to worry about what others think.

Ronaldo added that everyone knows who he is and what he believes in, so he’ll keep saying his mind when he feels the time is right.

His words, “Timing is always timing. From your side it is easy to look at how we can chose timings.Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don’t have to worry what others think. I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in.”