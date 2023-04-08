    Login
    I’ll Miss My Late Mum Forever – Pasuma

    Celebrity News

    Popular Fuji star, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has lost his mother. He recently revealed the sad news via his Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

    Pasuma
    Pasuma

    His words, “My JEWEL. I will miss you forever! Words fail me! Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven.”

    R.I.P.

