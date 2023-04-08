I’ll Miss My Late Mum Forever – Pasuma

Popular Fuji star, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has lost his mother. He recently revealed the sad news via his Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.
His words, “My JEWEL. I will miss you forever! Words fail me! Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven.”
R.I.P.
