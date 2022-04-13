I’ll Provide Adequate Investment To Make Chelsea Habitual Winners As Owner – Steve Pagliuca

Boston Celtics co-owner, Steve Pagliuca has come out to say that he has reinforced his substantial and credible bid for Chelsea. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can promise to provide significant investment to make the club habitual winners if he is allowed to seal any purchase.

Steve added that he’ll keep emphasizing how seriously he’ll take his potential responsibility to Chelsea if he becomes owner.

His words, “This process has been a disconcerting time for the football club and fans,”

“Throughout my life and career, my ethos has always been to operate quietly, with integrity, and let my actions and results speak loudly.”

“However, it is imperative to clarify and assure supporters about our bid group and its commitments, to emphasise how seriously we take our potential responsibility to Chelsea.”

“Later this week we will submit a substantial and credible bid proposal — one that we expect will meet the respective requirements and regulations of the Premier League, UK Government and UEFA — and we pledge to honour our commitment to credibility and good guardianship of Chelsea Football Club from day one.”