I’ll Welcome Messi And Busquets To Inter Miami – Phil Neville

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are on the radar of Inter Miami FC, club manager, Phil Neville has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club wants to bring the best players in the world to America in the nearest future, and they do not come bigger than Messi and his ex teammate, Sergio Busquets.

Phil added that both players are amazing footballers, and they would add a huge benefit to his group.

His words, “We want to bring the best players in the world to this football club. Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out more in recent years. They’re great players who would still be a massive benefit to this organisation. For MLS, it would be a game-changer.”

“Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football. From Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves, Robert Lewandowski, Willian, Cesc Fàbregas, Luis Suárez . . . all of them you can rattle off. We’re always going to be linked with the best players in the world. We had Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi. Now we’ve got the opportunity to bring in some new designated players [who fall outside the league’s salary cap] following their retirements.”