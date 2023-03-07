I’m Experiencing Faith After Fall Despite My Election Defeat – Banky W

Popular singer, Banky W has come out to break silence on his recent loss in the February 25 general elections. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he had made extensive preparations for his victory, including plans for a Sunday thanksgiving program and the search for an apartment and office space in Abuja, but sadly, things didn’t go as he had planned.

Banky added that there will always be room for faith in his life after a fall.

His words, “For anyone who’s ever suffered through a loss, a disappointment or a situation where things just didn’t work out the way you hoped… “Faith after a Fall” is for you. For me. For all of us.”

WOW.