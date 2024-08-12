I’m Focusing On Myself More, But I’ve Not Cut Ties With Late Mr Ibu’s Family – Jasmine Okekeagwu

The alleged adopted daughter of late Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okekeagwu has come out to say that she has not cut ties with the family. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, even if she is focusing more on herself and her charity work nowadays, she will not say she has cut ties with the Ibu family completely.

Jasmine added that John Okafor’s family just never understood her intention from the beginning, and they focused more on what she could offer them.

Her words, “I won’t say I cut ties with them totally. I am just focused on myself, and saving myself from a lot of trouble.

It is what I do. Even the help I rendered to them (Ibu family) is more like charity, because when someone that is not related to one stands in for years to make sure that all is good, it is charity. But, they did not understand my intention from the beginning, because they only thought of what I could offer and what they could get from me. Now, I feel it is better to help people that don’t have anything to offer. That is where the real blessing is.

I have been doing this for a long time, even when I was with daddy (Mr Ibu). Since 2020, I have been doing personal charity. While growing up, I saw my mother helping people, and it was from there that my love for humanity grew.

I realised that it (helping others) is the only thing that makes me happy. I have found peace and I feel fulfilled. I feel like I’m living my purpose right now.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.