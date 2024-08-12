I’m Fully Recovered From My Recent Injury – Kane

Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane has come out to say that he is fully recovered from the injury that ended his 2023-24 campaign. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he definitely had an issue towards the end of last season, but the injury did not bother him throughout the Euros, and he now feels ready for the new campaign.

Kane added that the fixture schedules have been tough, so there will always be times for players to play through the pain.

His words, “Obviously I had that issue towards the end of last season but throughout the Euros it was fine and hasn’t bothered me. So hopefully that one stays away. And I’ve been doing a lot of work in my own time to make sure that stays away. And that’s part of football, the schedules are tough and you have to go through a high physical demand, so you’re always going to have moments where you have to fight through stuff. But so far I feel fit, really ready to go and in good shape.”

Harry Edward Kane MBE (born 28 July 1993) is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and captains the England national team. A prolific goalscorer with strong link play, Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

He is both Tottenham Hotspur’s and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, as well as being the second-highest all-time goalscorer in the Premier League. Kane has scored over 350 goals for club and country.

Beginning his senior career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, Kane had loan spells out to clubs across the English football pyramid, including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City. Kane’s involvement at Tottenham increased after Mauricio Pochettino became head coach in 2014, and in his first full season at the club he was named PFA Young Player of the Year. In the 2015–16 and 2016–17 seasons, Kane finished as the league’s top goalscorer.

Harry Edward Kane was born on 28 July 1993 in Walthamstow, London to Kim (née Hogg) and Patrick Kane and has one older brother, Charlie. He has Irish ancestry through his father, who is from Galway.