I’m Getting Hateful Comments Because I Shared A Post About Emotional Abusers – Nedu’s Ex-Wife

Ex-wife of OAP Nedu, Hazel has come out to allege that she has been getting death threats over a cryptic post she shared shortly after her ex-husband unveiled his new Queen. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, all she did was share a post about emotional abusers on her page, and people have been dropping hateful comments on her account.

See what she shared,

WOW.