I’m Grateful To My Wife For Yesterday, Today And Forever – Richard Mofe Damijo

Popular Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, and his wife, Jumobi are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today. He recently jumped on Instagram to shower his woman with praises, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his woman is a very strong and courageous wife, and she actually gave up her fame to make a home with him.

Richard More Damijo added that he is grateful to her for yesterday, today and forever more.

His words, ”Can’t believe we are 21 years today!

My Abike

My Abk

My Abiks

Strong and courageous

Gave up your fame

To make us a home!

“One in the family is enough”

You said! Unworthy me.

Thank you for yesterday

Today

And forever.

I love you big time!”

“PS: When your regular spies do send this to you later, forgive me. I know you hate this picture because you were heavily pregnant with Tega and your nose were flared would be a good place to start the conversation.

See how well and fine we both are now!”

“What a journey we’ve had. This woman you get heart sha!”

