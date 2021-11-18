I’m Maturing At Liverpool – Neco Williams

Liverpool youngster, Neco Williams has come out to say that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane make him a better player. He recently revealed that both players running at him everyday in training makes him improve his game.

According to him, he signed his Liverpool contract to step up his game as a footballer and he feels he is already maturing at the club.

He added that working alongside world-class players is good for youngsters as he has definitely benefitted from the experience.

His words, “For me when I signed my contract, the main thing was I needed to improve as a player,”

“And when I’m coming up against Mo Salah and Sadio Mane every day in training, it’s going to make me a better player.”

“I feel like I’ve matured in my game, especially when you’ve got Salah and Mane running at you every day. It is hard but it’s going to make me a better player and I feel like it definitely has helped me.”

“Normally a day before a game we’ll do like an 11v11 with the starting team and the team who’s on the bench or the rest of the players.”