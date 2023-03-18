I’m Now A Master Of Science – DJ Cuppy

Popular disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has graduated with a Master of Science from Oxford University, UK. She recently took to her social media pages to share photos from her graduation ceremony, and fans have been reacting.
Her words, “Third Degree HOTTER! I’m now officially a Master of Science.”
See photos,
WOW.
