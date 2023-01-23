I’m Optimistic About Life Despite My SCA6 Diagnosis – Megan Marx

Bachelor in Paradise star actress, Megan Marx has come out to reveal her shock at being diagnosed with a rare and debilitating condition. She recently took to Instagram to share with her followers that she has spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA6), a rare inherited neurological condition that progressively affects movement, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she initially did not want to take the test because there is no cure for it, and her dad struggled to deal with his own diagnosis, but she summoned courage in the end.

Megan added that she remains optimistic despite the diagnosis because many have it worse.

Her words, “Months of waiting for gene test results, I met with the neurologist on Frida.”

“S*** news. Diagnosis. Some tears while Keith took over the conversation.”

“F*** huh! Feeling grateful for my physical body right now, in its present state, before neurological degeneration attempts to take some of me from me.”

“All the yays for lovemaking and skinny dipping and hiking and painting and food-ing and bad dancing and awful conversations at bars.”

“Actually feeling grateful altogether. Many have worse diagnoses. Just some processing to do. Lots of living to do.”