I’m Ready To Fight For MUFC Next Season – Amad Diallo

Manchester United forward, Amad Diallo has come out to insist that he is ready to step up for the club this season. This is coming after scoring in a pre-season friendly against Real Betis, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his teammates are very focused ahead of the coming season, and he is personally ready to fight and help MUFC in the next campaign.

Amad added that he was very pleased with his goal vs Betis, and he cannot wait for the new season to start.

His words, “I feel very good. I think we were ready for the game and as I said yesterday [at the pre-match press conference], I feel like everybody in training was focused and today I saw that my team-mates were focused. We are happy for the win. For me it is important for me to fight for the team and to help the team. I do my job on the pitch and I am happy for that.

I am happy with [my] goal, but most importantly I am happy for the win. I want to step up this season because I am so motivated and I am so excited. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

