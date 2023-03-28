I’m Releasing All The Negative Energy That Is Holding Me Back – Blac Chyna

Popular celebrity, Blac Chyna has had her demonic tattoo removed from her hip. This action has been revealed as her healing journey continues, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the start of her life-changing journey, which included quitting OnlyFans and reversing her cosmetic procedures, made her discover religion.

Chyna added that she is also going back to using her original name, Angela White, henceforth.

Her words, “I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back.”

WOW.