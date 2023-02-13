I’m So Sorry To Keep Telling The Fans Pogba Is Unavailable – Allegri

Juventus manager, Massimilano Allegri has come out to issue an update on Paul Pogba. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Frenchman is still out injured at the moment, and he has not been available for recent trainings.

Allegri added that he is very sorry to keep telling the fans Pogba is unavailable, but he is.

His words, “Pogba cannot be called up, he’s still out at the moment. He’s not there, I’m sorry to say it but that’s the reality. He’s working to be available again, [but] right now I can’t tell you when he’ll be back. Maybe in 20 days, I don’t know.”