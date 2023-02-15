I’m Sure Christ Has Sammie Okposo In His Arms – Wife

The widow of Sammie Okposo, Ozy Okposo has come out to celebrate her late husband on Valentine’s day. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, words cannot really express how much she misses him, and she knows Christ has him in His arms in heaven.

Ozy added that she loved Sammie Okposo in life, and even if he is gone, she loves him still.

Her words, “Dim oma..My King.. I loved you in life, love you still..

I know Christ has you in His arms, I have you in my heart .

I miss you terribly.

Keep resting, my love

until forever.”

WOW.