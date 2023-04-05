I’m Tired Of The Never-Ending Racist Chants – Lukaku

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku has come out to speak after being racially abused by Juventus fans in their recent cup clash. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is tired of history repeating itself with these racist chants because he experienced same in 2019 during his first spell at Inter Milan.

Lukaku added that he hopes the league will take more strict actions to save the beautiful game in Italy.

His words, “History repeats,”

“[I’ve] been through it in 2019.. and 2023 again.. I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone… Thank you for the supportive messages. F*ck racism.”