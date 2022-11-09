    Login
    Subscribe

    I’m very sorry – Gov Ortom apologizes over Fulani president comment

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has pleaded for forgiveness over his recent comment against the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

    Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom
    Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

    Governor Ortom, who was angered by the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the state, had in reference to Atiku, said he would not support another Fulani president in the 2023 presidential poll.

    Criticisms had trailed the governor’s remark, as some loyalists of Atiku and a few other Nigerians accused Ortom of being tribalistic.

    But the governor, while responding to questions from journalists in Bauchi, during a consultation meeting by the ‘G-5 Integrity Group’, said his comment was misconstrued.

    See also  2023: Bauchi Governor Dumps Deputy Baba Tela, Picks Ex-PDP Guber Candidate As Running Mate

    “I want to say that the statement people are holding on was not what I meant when I was captured saying that.

    “But all the same, I know that it would amount to logical fallacy. I want to say to those who are so offended by my remarks, I am very sorry. I didn’t mean that”.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply