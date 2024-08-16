Imo State Police Nab Armed Robbers and Cultists in String of Arrests

The Imo State Police Command has successfully apprehended three notorious criminals involved in a series of armed robberies and violent crimes across the state.

Among the suspects paraded is 23-year-old Elijah Chigemezu, a known specialist in snatching phones and valuables from unsuspecting victims at gunpoint.

Alongside him, the police also arrested 27-year-old John Chukwudi, a native of Ntu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, and 32-year-old Chibeze Tasie, who was apprehended in Naze.

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, the arrests were the result of a well-coordinated, intelligence-led operation carried out by the operatives of Nekede Divisional Headquarters.

The meticulous investigation and subsequent operation underline the command’s unwavering commitment to reducing crime to its barest minimum in Imo State.

Detailing the arrests, ASP Okoye disclosed that John Chukwudi was nabbed on 14th August 2024 while patrolling with local vigilantes along Human Race Hospital Road, Nekede.

During his arrest, the police recovered a locally made pistol and five live cartridges from him. Under interrogation, Chukwudi confessed to being an active member of the Black Axe Confraternity, a notorious cult group.

He further revealed that the firearm was provided to him by a fellow syndicate member known as Ugochukwu Ndubuisi, alias Dimzi Gate, who remains at large.

The arrest of Elijah Chigemezu, a native of Ezzamgbo in Ebonyi State, occurred on 11th August 2024.

Chigemezu was caught red-handed along Cluster Road in Naze while attempting to rob a young man of his phone and other personal belongings at gunpoint.

The swift response of the police, in collaboration with military personnel, led to his immediate apprehension. A locally made gun was recovered from Chigemezu, who confessed to the crime during questioning.

In another operation, the police arrested 32-year-old Chibeze Tasie at No. 1 Naze following a comprehensive investigation into a reported case of motorcycle theft in the Nekede area.

During his interrogation, Tasie admitted to conspiring with an accomplice, identified only as Ndubisi, who is currently on the run. Together, they targeted unsuspecting motorcyclists, robbing them of their motorcycles in the Nekede axis.

The successful capture of these criminals reflects the effectiveness of the Imo State Police Command’s strategies in tackling crime and maintaining law and order.

The command’s focus on intelligence gathering and community collaboration has proven instrumental in these recent arrests, showcasing the importance of vigilance and swift action in combating criminal activities.

ASP Henry Okoye reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in Imo State.

He emphasised that the police would continue to work tirelessly to track down and apprehend other members of these criminal syndicates, particularly those still at large.

The police are also appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the capture of the remaining suspects, encouraging citizens to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The recent arrests have sent a strong message to criminals operating within the state: that the Imo State Police Command is resolute in its mission to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

The collaboration between the police and local vigilante groups has proven to be a formidable force against crime, and such partnerships will continue to be encouraged and strengthened.

In conclusion, the diligent work of the Imo State Police Command in apprehending these criminals serves as a deterrent to others who may be contemplating similar crimes.

The community can take solace in knowing that their safety is a top priority for the police.

As investigations continue, the command remains focused on eradicating crime from the state, ensuring that Imo remains a safe and secure environment for all its residents.