    India To Remain Accommodative In Its Monetary Policy, Says RBI Governor

    India, which is experiencing robust economic recovery which remains uneven across sectors, has decided to remain accommodative in its monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India Governor told the international community on Thursday.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
    India is witnessing a very robust economic recovery, but there is still unevenness across sectors, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address to the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Video of the excerpts of his speech were posted and released by the IMF.

    We have therefore decided to remain accommodative in our monetary policy, while being closely watchful of the evolving inflation scenario, Das said in the short video.

