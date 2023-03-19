    Login
    INEC cannot declare a winner in the Ogun Gubernatorial Election – Festus Ogun

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot in non-compliance with 24(2),(3),(4) and (5) of the Electoral Act, 2022 declare or return a winner in the Ogun State Gubernatorial Election.

    Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Bye Election in NigeriaClearly, the total number of registered voters in the “cancelled” areas is substantial to the slim margin between Prince Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Hon. Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

    INEC should declare the election inconclusive and order a rerun at affected polling units at an early date. By section 24(3), the determinant factor of “substantial disruption” is a question of fact which shall be determined by the number of registered voters in the cancelled areas vis-a-vis the margin between the “winner” and “runner-up”.

    In simple terms, since the number of registered voters in the cancelled areas are so substantial that they outweigh the slim margin between the “winner” and “runner up”, a winner cannot be announced but a rerun.

    May the genuine wishes and desires of our people prevail.

    FESTUS OGUN, ESQ

