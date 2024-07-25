“Inside Out 2” hits $1.5 billion becomes highest-grossing animated film ever

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” has outdone itself in animated cinema releases, grossing over $1.46 billion in box office sales since its release last month, establishing itself as the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

According to global box office records, the animated movie directed by Kelsey Mann has now surpassed Barbie which grossed $1.4 4 billion.

This newly recorded ticket sales follows after, “Inside Out 2” spent six weeks in theatres.

This total includes $861 million from international markets and $601 million domestically in the United States. As of the last update by the Nigerian box office in June, the animation has recorded N40 million in ticket sales.

In its first 10 days in Nigerian cinemas, it grossed N24.2 million ($16,000) as of June 20, 2024. It also ranked among the top five movies of the previous week, having debuted in cinemas on June 14, 2024. The animated movie production cost was as much as $200 million, about twice the cost of the first film.

Its new box office performance has allowed the sequel to surpass the previous record held by 2019’s “Frozen II” ($1.45 billion), as well as 2023’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ($1.36 billion) and the original “Frozen” from 2013 ($1.29 billion), according to Box Office Mojo.

What to know

“Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who have long been running a successful operation, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up, accompanied by Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui.

The film stars Nigerian-Barbadian Ayo Edebiri, a comedian and actress, voicing the character Envy, alongside a talented cast lineup.

The movie first made its mark by becoming the first film of 2024 to cross the $1 billion threshold globally, doing so within just 19 days of its release.

Two weeks later, it further cemented its success by becoming Pixar’s highest-grossing movie, surpassing its predecessor’s $857.6 million worldwide take. Additionally, it outpaced other popular sequels such as “Incredibles 2” ($1.2 billion), “Toy Story 4” ($1.1 billion), “Toy Story 3” ($1.1 billion), and “Finding Dory” ($1 billion).

What we know

The sequel features an ensemble cast including Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and Tony Hale. Their performances have contributed to the film’s widespread acclaim and commercial success, attracting audiences of all ages to theatres.

“Inside Out 2” has not only dominated the box office but also sparked significant cultural conversations. Its exploration of emotional and psychological themes continues to resonate deeply with both children and adults, contributing to its broad appeal and sustained box office success.