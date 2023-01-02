    Login
    Inter Milan Will Respect Napoli, Not Fear Them – Lukaku

    Sports

    Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku has come out to say that Victor Osimhen is the best striker in the world right now. He recently revealed this following the Nigerian’s great form for Napoli, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, Osimhen is a very strong goalscorer who is doing very well in the Serie A this season, and he expects him to only get better as the years roll by.

    Lukaku added that Inter Milan will only respect Napoli when they meet on Wednesday, but they won’t fear them.

    His words, “Luciano Spalletti has done a great job, we have to say.”

    “They [Napoli] have really strong players. I’ve been out and seen many of their games. Napoli are in a good moment. Osimhen scores many goals, [Piotr] Zielinski is well, Kvara [Khvicha Kvaratskhelia], on the left, [Hirving] Lozano or [Matteo] Politano on the right.”

    “Osimhen is really strong. Now he’s the best striker. We have to be honest. He’s strong and he’s doing really well for Napoli. They are first in the standings. We have respect, but not fear.”

