IPAC Condemns Senate’s Proposed Bill for Local Government Electoral Commission

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has vehemently condemned the proposed bill by the Senate to establish the Local Government Independent Electoral Commission.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Sani Musa, has been labeled as unacceptable and unnecessary by IPAC, which argues that it will lead to a duplication of functions and waste of public funds.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chinyere Ogekalu, IPAC expressed its concerns: “Creating another commission will not address the challenges faced in conducting local government elections.

Instead, it will lead to unnecessary duplication of efforts and resources.

The proposed commission will still rely on INEC’s voter register, IREV, BVAS, ballot boxes, and other resources to conduct a successful election.”

The council further emphasized the importance of strengthening the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) instead of creating a new body.

“Rather than creating another commission, we should focus on building the capacity of INEC to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections at the local level.

This is especially crucial at a time when the government is grappling with limited resources to cater to the welfare of citizens.”

IPAC urged the Senate to reconsider the proposed bill and prioritize the fortification of INEC to ensure credible elections at all levels.