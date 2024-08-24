Irreconcilable Differences Is The Reason Ben Affleck And I Ended Our Marriage – Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood actress, Jennifer Lopez wants to restore her maiden name amid her divorce from Ben Affleck. In court documents, Lopez simply requested that her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, be restored, and fans have been reacting.

In her filing, Lopez declared that irreconcilable differences is the reason for their split, and she did not want her nor Affleck to be awarded spousal support after their separation.

In other words, she and Affleck still need to figure out who is getting what in the divorce.

It read, “The exact nature and extent of separate property assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition when same is ascertained.

On community and quasi-community property, the exact nature and extent of those factors are not currently known and will be determined.”

WOW.

