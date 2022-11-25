Is Investing In Stream Farms Cheating Or Marketing? – Mr Eazi

Popular singer, Mr Eazi has come out to ask if there is anything wrong with using stream farms. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he needs to know if using stream farms is right or wrong, and if it is simply marketing even if others call it cheating.

His words, ”Is using stream farms good or bad? Is it cheating or Marketing, and last last does anybody really care? Discuss! ( this post does not support violence , what God cannot do does not exist )”

WOW.