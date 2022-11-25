    Login
    Subscribe

    Is Investing In Stream Farms Cheating Or Marketing? – Mr Eazi

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Mr Eazi has come out to ask if there is anything wrong with using stream farms. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Mr. Eazi
    Mr. Eazi

    According to him, he needs to know if using stream farms is right or wrong, and if it is simply marketing even if others call it cheating.

    His words, ”Is using stream farms good or bad? Is it cheating or Marketing, and last last does anybody really care? Discuss! ( this post does not support violence , what God cannot do does not exist )”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply