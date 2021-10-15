Terry Once Questioned Benitez’ Intensity In Training – Demba Ba

Ex Chelsea player, Demba Ba has come out to explain how John Terry once confronted ex-coach, Rafael Benitez after their defeat to Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final encounter. He recently revealed that Terry once talked back at the Spanish manager concerning their performance as a big player should.

According to Demba, he always expects big players will take responsibility on the pitch but also off it when things don’t go the right way and Terry was right to question Rafa‘s intensity during training.

Ba added that it was nothing but a frank exchange of views between both personalities in front of everyone, and it never led to any conflict.

His words, “Big players will take responsibility on the pitch but also off it when things don’t go the right way.”

“I remember when we lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, Rafa was criticising our lack of intensity after the game. But John Terry went: ‘No gaffer, the problem is that our training lacks intensity.”

“Rafa’s training was mostly tactical, but the players wanted it to be more full-blooded. So the two of them had a frank exchange of views in front of everyone, and the next day, the whole team got together to talk things through as well. We didn’t lose any more games after that.”

“It was weird because Rafa was getting booed by the Chelsea supporters at every game,” he said. “To see your manager getting booed all the time is crazy. But he stayed focused.”

“He managed to get us into the Champions League, we finished third, he won the Europa League, and we went to two semi-finals in the domestic cups. So he must have been good.”

On Newcastle, “When you go to St James’ Park, through the tunnel and you turn around to see that massive stand, and you hear that noise for the first time, it gives you the chills.”

“It’s that feeling that I miss most since retiring from football last month. I have experienced other joyful times, especially at Besiktas, but the connection with the Newcastle supporters was so deep, the bond inside the dressing room so strong, and I scored many goals… it was the perfect combination.”

“I have so much love and respect for them, and they have love and respect for me, until today. They’re grateful for what I did for them, and so I am, for what they did for me.”